Left Menu

Thai prime minister unveils details of a USD 13.5 billion digital money handout plan

The ruling Pheu Thai party had also suggested digital wallet payments for all Thais 16 and older, while the current plan is limited to lower-income Thais.The government was also criticised for initially suggesting that it would fund the plan by borrowing, which would incur a heavy public debt burden.AP RUP

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 10-04-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 15:20 IST
Thai prime minister unveils details of a USD 13.5 billion digital money handout plan
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday revealed details of his government's plan to stimulate the economy by giving digital cash handouts of 10,000 baht (USD 275) to an estimated 50 million Thais for spending at their local businesses.

Srettha said at a news conference that the 500-billion-baht (USD 13.75-billion) plan, to be mostly funded out of the 2024 and 2025 fiscal budgets, will be rolled out in the last quarter of the year. The stimulus and subsequent consumption are expected to boost gross domestic product growth by 1.2 to 1.6 percentage points, he said. The World Bank estimated Thailand's year-on-year GDP growth at 1.5 per cent in December.

Another portion of the funding will come from the state's Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, earmarked for covering payouts to about 17 million farmers.

The plan, which was a major campaign promise by Srettha's Pheu Thai party ahead of last year's general election, had been previously criticised by economists for being an ineffective way to contribute to sustainable economic growth compared to other measures. The ruling Pheu Thai party had also suggested digital wallet payments for all Thais 16 and older, while the current plan is limited to lower-income Thais.

The government was also criticised for initially suggesting that it would fund the plan by borrowing, which would incur a heavy public debt burden.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Judge Speeds Up Boeing 737 MAX Crash Case Ruling

U.S. Judge Speeds Up Boeing 737 MAX Crash Case Ruling

 Global
2
Airbus Forecasts Soaring Demand for Jetliners Over Next Two Decades

Airbus Forecasts Soaring Demand for Jetliners Over Next Two Decades

 Global
3
Markets React to Assassination Attempt on Former President Trump

Markets React to Assassination Attempt on Former President Trump

 Global
4
H.M. Electro Mech Limited Files Draft Red Herring Prospectus with BSE SME

H.M. Electro Mech Limited Files Draft Red Herring Prospectus with BSE SME

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Water Crises and Conflicts: Farmers’ Perspectives on Climate Change in Iran

Maximizing Metaverse VR Engagement through Superior Network Performance

Harnessing AI to Identify Quit-Vaping Intentions: A Collaborative Study on GPT-4’s Potential

Navigating New Horizons: Preparing for a World of Uncertainty

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024