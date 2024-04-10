Left Menu

Sugar mills paid Rs 78,000 cr to cane farmers in H1 of 2023-24 season

Sugar mills paid Rs 78,000 cr to cane farmers in H1 of 2023-24 season

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 16:17 IST
Sugar mills paid Rs 78,000 cr to cane farmers in H1 of 2023-24 season
  • Country:
  • India

Sugar mills have paid Rs 78,000 crore to sugarcane farmers in the first six months (October-March) of the current marketing season, a food ministry official said on Wednesday.

Sugar marketing season runs from October to September.

While the season is still on, the mills have cleared 87 per cent of the total cane payment of Rs 90,000 crore till March 31 of the 2023-24 season, the official said.

Mills have produced more than 300 lakh tonne of sugar so far this season.

''Against the total cane payment of Rs 90,000 crore for October-March period of 2023-24 season, mills have already cleared Rs 78,000 crore,'' the official told PTI.

Cane payments are made as per the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of Rs 315 per quintal fixed by the Centre for the 2023-24 marketing season, depending on the recovery rate.

The official also said that sugar mills have cleared 99.7 per cent of the total Rs 1.15 lakh crore cane dues of the 2022-23 season.

Cane dues prior to 2022-23 seasons have been almost cleared barring those held up in courts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024