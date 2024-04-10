Lok Sabha polls: 243-litre liquor, 9.7 kg gold seized in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district so far

Over 240 litres of liquor and 9.7 kg of gold, worth about Rs 7.28 crore have been seized by police and customs in Tiruchirappalli district, a senior officer said. Tiruchirappalli Parliament Constituency Returning Officer and District Collector Pradeep Kumar told ANI that the police department has seized 243 litres of liquor while the district's customs department has seized 9.7 kg of gold, worth about Rs 7.28 crore.

The officer also talked about the surveillance and said, "Round the clock, 24 by 7, our flying squad team is in the field, and we have a control room in the district headquarters where they have published toll-free numbers and WhatsApp numbers so that if anyone sees anything, they can inform and send a photo to WhatsApp. The toll-free number is 1950." Kumar also talked about an important application called C Vigil, through which people can register a complaint which reaches the control room. Once it reaches, the complaint will be resolved within 100 minutes by the concerned authorities.

As the voting in the state is due on April 19, the officer appealed to the voters to make sure the district achieved 100 per cent voting in this election. He also highlighted some of the efforts made by the authorities to ensure maximum voter turnout. "For those over the age of 85, there is an option of postal ballot. For this, 62 teams have been deployed to get the postal ballots from the physically challenged as well as the elderly in the district."

The officer further added, "My appeal to all the people of the Tiruchirapalli district is that on April 19, everyone should vote, go to the polling station... You should see how we have arranged the facilities at the polling stations..." The District Collector also informed about the distribution of voter information slips and voter's guides containing relevant information regarding elections. "We are in the process of giving voter information slips to every household and have distributed a voter's guide where you have all the details... You will know which part you are in, which polling station you are allotted... All the details are listed in the voter's information slip."

Kumar stated that the authorities have completed around 68 per cent of the distribution of voter information slips and before April 15, the authorities will be completing the 100% distribution. All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

