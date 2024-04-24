HUL's Net Profit Dips 1.53% to Rs 2,561 Crore in Q4
HUL reported a 1.5% drop in Q4 net profit to ₹2,561 crore due to rising input costs. Despite this, total Q4 income rose slightly to ₹15,441 crore. For the fiscal year FY24, HUL's net profit increased to ₹10,282 crore, while total income climbed to ₹62,707 crore. The company's shares closed slightly lower on the BSE.
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Wednesday reported a 1.53 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,561 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,601 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 15,441 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 15,375 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.
For the fiscal ended March 31, 2024, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10,282 crore.
HUL had posted a net profit of Rs 10,143 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Its total income rose to Rs 62,707 crore in FY24 as against Rs 61,092 crore in FY23.
Shares of the company ended 0.16 per cent down at Rs 2,259.15 apiece on the BSE.
