Left Menu

Bullish Market Propels Investor Wealth to a Record High of Rs 8.48 Lakh Crore

During the day, it jumped 383.16 points or 0.51 per cent to 74,121.61.In the last four days, the BSE benchmark climbed 1,363.95 points or 1.88 per cent.The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped by Rs 8,48,328.9 crore to Rs 4,01,37,377.21 crore USD 4.84 trillion in four days.Markets continued its upward momentum backed by positive global cues and investors covering their positions ahead of tomorrows monthly FO expiry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 18:06 IST
Bullish Market Propels Investor Wealth to a Record High of Rs 8.48 Lakh Crore

Investors' wealth surged Rs 8.48 lakh crore in four days of market rally where the BSE benchmark has climbed nearly 2 per cent amid firm global trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 114.49 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 73,852.94 on Wednesday. During the day, it jumped 383.16 points or 0.51 per cent to 74,121.61.

In the last four days, the BSE benchmark climbed 1,363.95 points or 1.88 per cent.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped by Rs 8,48,328.9 crore to Rs 4,01,37,377.21 crore (USD 4.84 trillion) in four days.

''Markets continued its upward momentum backed by positive global cues and investors covering their positions ahead of tomorrow's monthly F&O expiry. There is still a lot of uncertainty about tensions in West Asia, as there are worries any escalation in conflict could fuel a rise in crude prices, buoy inflation and further delay rate cut hopes,'' Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

From the Sensex basket, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and Axis Bank were the major gainers.

Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti, Reliance Industries and Titan were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory.

European markets were trading mostly with gains. Wall Street ended with gains on Tuesday.

''Global markets turned positive as geopolitical tension in the Middle East eased off and investors now focus on the earning season,'' Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.51 per cent to USD 87.97 a barrel.

''Globally, investor sentiment improved with easing tensions in the Middle East and declining oil prices,'' Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.79 per cent and midcap index advanced 0.92 per cent.

Among the indices, metal climbed 2.83 per cent, commodities (1.62 per cent), industrials (1.13 per cent) and oil & gas (0.96 per cent) were the major gainers.

IT, telecommunication and teck were the laggards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024