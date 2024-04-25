Delhi HC dismisses PIL against posting of UP IAS officer who filed FIRs against SP leader Azam Khan

The Delhi High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with respect to the posting of an IAS officer in Uttar Pradesh since 2015 on deputation and further extension. The IAS officer Aunjaneya Kumar Singh had ordered FIRs against Azam Khan for violation of the model code of conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Dismissing the plea, the bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora on April 23 said it is settled law that PIL is not maintainable in service matters and that only the non-appointees can assail the legality of the appointment or extension of the successful candidate/officer. The plea moved by Vijay Kumar claiming to be a social activist stated that he had contested one election for the Vidhan Sabha in 1993 unsuccessfully.

He through plea sought the issuance of directions to the respondent authorities to consider the representation of the petitioner dated 18 March 2024 and to adjudicate the same in a time-bound manner and accordingly take action concerning the alleged illegal posting of Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, IAS in Uttar Pradesh since 2015 on deputation and further extension on the ground that it is contrary to Rule 6 (2) (ii) of the All India Services Rules and Clauses 15 and 16 of the respective cadre rules under the Indian Administrative Service Cadre Rule, 1954. IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh became the D.M. and Collector of Fatehpur (June 2018- February 2019) and Rampur (February 2019- March 2021).

It was in this period when he was serving as the collector of Rampur when he became a part of the headlines. It was during 2019, when local people called him the strictest officer. He made headlines when he took stern actions against Azam Khan and his aides for violating the model of the code of conduct during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. (ANI)

