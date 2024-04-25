Left Menu

Security, surveillance enhanced for Lok Sabha elections in Khowai district of Tripura

During a key press conference held on Thursday in the conference hall of the Khowai District Magistrate's office Tripura, District Magistrate Chandni Chandran along with Khowai District SP Ramesh Yadav and other key administrative officials, outlined comprehensive security measures for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Khowai District Magistrate Chandni Chandran. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Security and surveillance have been enhanced for Lok Sabha elections in Khowai district of Tripura, said District Magistrate Chandni Chandran and District SP Ramesh Yadav on Thursday. The DM and the SP were addressing a press conference on Thursday in the conference hall of the Khowai District Magistrate's office Tripura. They outlined comprehensive security measures for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media, DM Chandni Chandran confirmed that the district is fully prepared for a smooth and secure election process, revealing that all 307 polling stations in the district are equipped with functioning CCTV systems to ensure transparency and security. The surveillance will be maintained rigorously until the end of polling to uphold the integrity of the election process. In a significant move towards inclusive representation, the district has allocated 13 polling stations to be managed entirely by women, with seven located in Teliamura and six in Khowai. This initiative highlights the administration's commitment to promoting women's empowerment and ensuring their active participation in the electoral process.

Furthermore, the district has established 13 model polling stations, which are expected to serve as benchmarks for efficient management and voter-friendly practices during the elections. SP Ramesh Yadav assured the public and media that there will be stringent vigilance in place, with no compromise on law and order throughout the electoral process. "Our preparedness includes detailed security arrangements and close monitoring to prevent any untoward incidents that might disrupt the peaceful conduct of elections," he stated.

The administrative officials have called on all voters in the Khowai District to participate in the electoral process with confidence, assuring them of a safe and secure environment. The measures are part of the district administration's ongoing efforts to ensure that the Lok Sabha elections are conducted smoothly and without any disturbances. (ANI)

