Illicit liquor worth Rs 7.59 crores seized since implementation of MCC in Himachal

The officials, in a statement, said that illicit liquor, cash, drugs and jewellery worth around Rs. 10.60 crore have been seized since the Model Code of Conduct (MMC) came into force in the State in view of Lok Sabha and bye-elections to the six assembly constituencies.

ANI | Updated: 26-04-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 19:25 IST
The law-enforcing agencies have seized illicit liquor worth Rs 7.59 crore in Himachal Pradesh since March 16, when the Model Code of Conduct came into force, an official said on Friday. The officials, in a statement, said that illicit liquor, cash, drugs and jewellery worth around Rs. 10.60 crore have been seized since the Model Code of Conduct (MMC) came into force in the State in view of Lok Sabha and bye-elections to the six assembly constituencies.

Both the police and the excise department seized illicit liquor amounting to 7.59 crore, they added. While the Police department seized 131827 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs. 1.34 crore, the State taxes and excise department has seized 396643 litres of liquor valued at Rs. 6.25 crore since announcements of elections and enforcement of the code of conduct.

"Apart from this, the police department also captured 115 grams of gold and silver worth Rs. 6.85 and seized cash worth Rs. 29.18 lakh. To date, 37.85 kilograms of charas worth Rs 75.70 lakh and 1.91 kilograms of heroin amounting to Rs.1.34 crore have been impounded by enforcement agencies," stated a spokesperson of the State Election Department here today. He further said that, in a tip-off from intelligence sources, the Commissioner of State Taxes and Excise, Yunus Khan, led the massive operation himself in the Mand area of Tehsil Indora in district Kangra, raiding three villages--Gaguwal, Ulehrian and Tyora--on Wednesday, along with Police teams seizing 1,01,000 litres of illicit country fermented liquor (Lahan) worth Rs. 1.1 crore. (ANI)

