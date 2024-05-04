BSP fields Garhi, its Punjab unit chief, from Anandpur Sahib for Lok Sabha polls

The BSP on Saturday fielded its Punjab unit chief Jasvir Singh Garhi as its candidate from the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency.

The announcement in this regard was made by BSP's in-charge of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh Randhir Singh Beniwal.

With this, the BSP has now announced its candidates for all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, said Beniwal.

The Anandpur Sahib seat is currently represented by Congress MP Manish Tewari, who has now been fielded from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.

Garhi will face AAP's Malvinder Kang, Congress' Vijay Inder Singla and Shiromani Akali Dal's Prem Singh Chandumajra. The BJP is yet to name its nominee.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

