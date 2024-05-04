Left Menu

BSP fields Garhi, its Punjab unit chief, from Anandpur Sahib for Lok Sabha polls

BSP announced Jasvir Singh Garhi as its candidate for Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat. Garhi will contest against AAP's Malvinder Kang, Congress' Vijay Inder Singla, SAD's Prem Singh Chandumajra, and the BJP's nominee (yet to be announced). The seat is currently held by Congress MP Manish Tewari. BSP has now declared candidates for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. Polling for Punjab's 13 seats is scheduled for June 1.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-05-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 15:12 IST
BSP fields Garhi, its Punjab unit chief, from Anandpur Sahib for Lok Sabha polls
  • Country:
  • India

The BSP on Saturday fielded its Punjab unit chief Jasvir Singh Garhi as its candidate from the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency.

The announcement in this regard was made by BSP's in-charge of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh Randhir Singh Beniwal.

With this, the BSP has now announced its candidates for all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, said Beniwal.

The Anandpur Sahib seat is currently represented by Congress MP Manish Tewari, who has now been fielded from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.

Garhi will face AAP's Malvinder Kang, Congress' Vijay Inder Singla and Shiromani Akali Dal's Prem Singh Chandumajra. The BJP is yet to name its nominee.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024