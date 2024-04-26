USDA requires electronic IDs for dairy cows moving across state lines
26-04-2024
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday it is requiring electronic identifications for dairy cows and certain other cattle moving across state lines to improve its ability to track animal disease outbreaks.
The new rule comes as the USDA will also begin requiring dairy cattle moving between states to be tested for bird flu starting on Monday.
