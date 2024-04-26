Left Menu

Delhi HC comes down heavily on Delhi CM, MCD over non-supply of note-books to school students

The bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan also comprising Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora showed displeasure with the Aam Aadmi Party-led MCD and said the Delhi Chief Minister has put personal interest over national interest by not resigning despite his arrest.

The Delhi High Court on Friday came down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over the non-supply of textbooks to 2 lakh students. The bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan also comprising Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora showed displeasure with the Aam Aadmi Party-led MCD and said the Delhi Chief Minister has put personal interest over national interest by not resigning despite his arrest.

Justice Manmohan also said that the Delhi government is least bothered about students not going to school, not having textbooks and the disturbance in their studies. Court also slammed urban development Minister of Delhi Saurabh Bharadwaj and he has turned a blind eye to the plight of students.

"This is arrogance of power at its highest," added the court. The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) for whom Advocate Ashok Agarwal appeared, informing the Court that students studying in MCD School have not been provided with books, notebooks, writing material, uniforms, etc.

On the last date of the hearing the bench also said there cannot be a vacuum in the absence of a standing committee, and in such a situation, the Delhi government should delegate financial power to another appropriate authority. The court later directed the MCD commissioner to decide about the disbursal of funds for the same in "two working days." (ANI)

