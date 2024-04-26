Pentagon chief announces new weapons purchases for Ukraine worth $6 billion
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 22:29 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday announced new weapons purchases for Ukraine worth $6 billion.
"This is the largest assistance package that we've committed to date," Austin told a news conference
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- U.S.
- Lloyd Austin
- Austin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blasts heard in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia region
Russian missile strike targets cities across Ukraine
Russian missile strike targets cities across Ukraine
Ukraine parliament passes bill overhauling mobilisation rules - lawmakers
Ukraine's Zelenskiy asks for more air defence supplies after Russia attacks critical infrastructure