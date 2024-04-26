"When Congress wins elections, it doesn't raise questions about EVMs": Rajyavardhan Rathore after SC rejects VVPAT pleas

Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore lashed out at the Congress, stating that when the party wins elections, it does not raise questions about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) but now after fearing a defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it has staged a drama. His remarks came after the Supreme Court rejected all the petitions seeking the complete verification of votes cast through EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips on Friday.

"They are raising questions over the Election Commisison. That we do not have trust over EVMs. When they win the elections, Congress does not raise questions. Now they are aware that they are going to lose elections, they have started to stage a drama and the Supreme Court rejected all the petitions," the BJP leader told ANI. He exuded confidence that the BJP will win 25 seats in the 2024 general elections in Rajasthan.

"We are assured that we will win 25 seats out of 25 in Rajasthan, the reason being the appeasement, loot by the MLAs and paper leaks during the Congress rule in the state. On the other hand, it's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental, welfare works especially the in-principle approval of Rs 1 lakh crore for the drinking and irrigation water...," he added. The BJP leader lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for lacking a vision or intention (for the country.

"Their leaders are leaving the Congress and joining the BJP, who will blame them? When they see that they have to work under Rahul Gandhi, who would like to work under him for having no vision or intention and must go on leave every week," he added. He also criticized the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)

"Every party in the INDI alliance is contesting for their own existence and not for the people (of the country)...," Rathore added. Several developed countries in the world like Germany, the Netherlands, and the US have banned the use of EVMs.

Phase 2 of polling in Rajasthan was held in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, and Jhalawar-Baran. The BJP won all 25 parliamentary seats in Rajasthan in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. However, in 2019, the BJP bagged 24 seats while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) managed to secure the other remaining seat.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)