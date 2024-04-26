Headline: Pakistani Army Chief General Sahir Shamshad Mirza Pledges Unwavering Support for Government Development Initiatives

Pakistan’s Army chief General Asim Munir on Friday said the armed forces would provide full support to the government in its effort towards the country's economic development.

The COAS while addressing the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) Conference said that Pakistan was a blessed land with industrious and resilient people who needed to come together for national development, a statement from the army said.

“The Pakistan Army will continue to provide all possible support for the economic development of Pakistan,'' the COAS said, underscoring the army’s efforts would ''contribute towards comprehensive national security and collective good of the nation''.

Munir also said a ''united team Pakistan'' could defeat “negative forces”, asserting that negative propaganda and social media trolls could not distract the nation from marching towards its development and prosperity.

He said the country's armed forces, with the nation's support, would defeat all the inimical forces bent on impeding Pakistan's development and prosperity.

“We are all a united team Pakistan - InshaAllah (God willing), with the cooperation and support of the people, all efforts of those who distract and obstruct Pakistan’s development journey will fail,” he said at the conference which among others was also attended by Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The ministers lauded this transformative initiative and underscored that agriculture is the lifeline of Pakistan.

They hoped that GPI would introduce contemporary best practices in Pakistan’s agriculture sector, the statement said.

Earlier, the forum was briefed about the multi-faceted GPI initiatives, including establishing model farms, water management schemes, technology innovations and investment partnerships to ensure food security and enhance agricultural productivity in Pakistan.

The GPI will introduce the latest farming on 4.4 million acres of land across the country. The government is eyeing to fetch around USD 40 billion during the next five years through the agricultural initiative and hopes to create four million jobs through this process.

The effort seeks to revolutionise agriculture with the help of the armed forces and the promised partnerships of friendly countries.

Pakistan's powerful Army, which has ruled the country for over half its 75-plus years, has wielded considerable power in security and foreign policy matters.

