ICICI Bank Logs 18.5% Surge in Q4 Net Profit to Rs 11,672 Crore

ICICI Bank's consolidated net profit surged 18.5% to Rs 11,672 crore in Q4 FY23. Core net interest income jumped 8.1% driven by loan growth. Standalone profit after tax rose 17.4% to Rs 10,708 crore. Non-interest income excluding treasury performance increased 15.7%. Provisions significantly reduced by over 50% to Rs 718 crore.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 16:26 IST
Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday said its March 2024 quarter consolidated net grew 18.5 per cent to Rs 11,672 crore.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 9,853 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the second largest private sector lender showed a 17.4 per cent growth in its profit after tax at Rs 10,708 crore for the reporting quarter against Rs 9,122 crore in the year-ago period.

The core net interest income increased 8.1 per cent to Rs 19,093 crore on a 16.8 per cent growth in loans and a marginal compression in net interest margin to 4.40 per cent.

The non-interest income, excluding the performance of the treasury, came at Rs 5,930 crore, 15.7 per cent higher than the year-ago period.

The provisions more than halved to Rs 718 crore for the reporting quarter, as per the exchange filing by the lender.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

