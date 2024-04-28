SVEEP cell holds cycle rally in Assam to encourage voters' participation

As part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), a cycle rally was organized by Kamrup Metro District Election Department in Assam to create awareness among the voters to exercise their democratic right of voting. The event aimed to empower citizens with knowledge and the importance of giving votes ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in Assam.

The cyclists peddled their way throughout different constituencies across Guwahati, in which polls are scheduled to be held in the third and the last phase of the Assam Lok Sabha constituency. "We have organized a cycle rally in Guwahati under the Voter awareness programme for the Lok Sabha polls that are going to be held on May 7 here. Our plan is to cover three constituencies among the five constituencies. Our first rally will go till Ulubari and the second rally will cover Narengi Tinali," said the organizer.

The third phase of Lok Sabha polls in four constituencies of Assam, Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri will be held on May 7. Forty-seven candidates are in the fray in the third phase of polls and more than 81 lakh voters will exercise their franchise.

Assam recorded 77.35 per cent voter turnout in the second phase of polls, which was held in five parliamentary constituencies in the state on April 26. According to the Election Commission, 77.35 per cent of voters in five parliamentary constituencies - Silchar, Karimganj, Diphu, Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri, came out to exercise their franchise in the second phase of polls.

80.56 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Nagaon parliamentary constituency, while 78.41 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Darrang-Udalguri, 75.97 per cent in Silchar, 75.63 per cent in Karimganj and 73.11 per cent in Diphu seat. Assam recorded a 78.25 per cent polling percentage in the first phase of polls in five parliamentary constituencies - Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Kaziranga and Sonitpur on April 19. (ANI)

