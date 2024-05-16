Left Menu

Ukrainian military: 'intensive' enemy fire prompts move of some troops east of Kharkiv

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2024 02:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 02:20 IST
Heavy enemy fire has prompted Ukraine's military to reposition some troops in the Kupiansk direction to the east of the country's second largest city, Kharkiv, the General Staff said on Wednesday.

"In certain districts, as a result of intensive enemy fire, our units regrouped to more advantages positions," the late-night report said.

Kupiansk was occupied by Russian troops in the first weeks of the February 2022 invasion, but recaptured by Ukrainian forces later in the year. The area has seen heavy fighting in recent months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

