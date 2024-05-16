Putin says Russia-China cooperation stabilizing factor for world, RIA reports
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-05-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 10:04 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia-China cooperation is not directed against any other power and is a stabilizing factor for the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting in Beijing on Thursday.
"It is of crucial significance that relations between Russia and China are not opportunistic and are not directed against anyone. Our cooperation in world affairs today acts as one of the main stabilising factors in the international arena," RIA Novosti news agency cited Putin as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Beijing
- Xi Jinping
- Putin
- Chinese
- Russia
- RIA Novosti news
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Madrid Open: Elena Rybakina downs Yulia Putintseva to book semi-final spot
Tennis-Rybakina survives Putintseva scare to reach Madrid semis
Tennis-Rybakina survives Putintseva scare to reach Madrid semis, Sabalenka eases past Andreeva
Pak looking to pay PKR 550 bn dues of Chinese power producers before PM Sharif's Beijing visit
China-Europe Summit: Xi Jinping's Visit to Focus on Ukraine, Trade, and Investment