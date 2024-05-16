LS Polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann hold roadshow in Amritsar

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Amritsar on Thursday and sought votes while criticizing opposition parties, including the Akali Dal, BJP, and their INDIA bloc partner, Congress. While addressing the roadshow, Mann gave a slogan of "Punjab Banega Hero, 13-zero."

"Be united. There are elections in Delhi on May 25. Ask your friends and relatives there to vote. There is a slogan in Delhi, '25 May, BJP gayi'. Punjab's slogan is 'Punjab Banega Hero, 13-0'. All of your love must be a result of our good deeds from the past life. Otherwise, after shaking hands with anyone from Akali Dal, BJP or Congress, you have to count your fingers to see if they have not taken any of them. Don't have any hopes from them," the Punjab CM said. Kejriwal urged the electorate to vote for AAP candidates in the Punjab elections reiterating that if they vote for the AAP candidates then he would not have to go to jail.

"I am coming straight from jail to you. It's in your hands that I will go to jail or not. Before pressing the button, remember whether you're pressing it for my freedom or for sending me back to the jail," he said. Hitting out at the BJP-led central government, Kejriwal said, "They (BJP) have done proper planning. If they win the majority they'll end the reservation for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Castes. They'll end the Constitution of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and will bring dictatorship in the country."

"This is not an ordinary election. It's only the AAP who are fighting with them. So this time when you press the button of 'broom', remember that you're pressing that button to protect the Constitution and country," he added. Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann also paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar earlier in the day.

Notably, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party mutually decided to go solo in Punjab for the Lok Sabha elections but are a part of INDIA bloc in Delhi. The Supreme Court on Friday gave interim bail to the Aam Admi Party convenor till June 1. However, as per the terms of his bail, the Delhi Chief Minister cannot make any comment about his role in the Delhi liquor scam case.

In Punjab, voting for its 13 seats will take place in a single phase. The seventh and final phase on June 1 will see voting in Gurudaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, and Patiala constituencies. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

