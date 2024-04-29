Left Menu

Uttarakhand Health Department issues guidelines to prevent dengue and chikungunya

Taking note of the dengue and chikungunya patients in the state, the Uttarakhand health department has issued guidelines to all the districts for their prevention and treatment. Guidelines of 20 important points have been issued to the District Magistrates and CMOs.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 21:56 IST
Taking note of the dengue and chikungunya patients in the state, the Uttarakhand health department has issued guidelines to all the districts for their prevention and treatment. Twenty important points have been issued to the District Magistrates and CMOs. Secretary Health Dr R Rajesh Kumar is continuously holding review meetings for the prevention of dengue and chikungunya. On the suggestion of health experts, the Health Department has issued guidelines for the treatment and prevention of dengue and chikungunya patients.

The Health Secretary said that for the past few years, dengue and chikungunya disease have been reflected as a major public health problem in the state. The vector of dengue and chikungunya disease is the Aedes mosquito. The time from July to November is favourable for the infection of the dengue virus. Dengue and chikungunya disease is a mosquito-borne disease that is born in the water accumulated in coolers, flower vases, pots, open water tanks, old tyres, collected junk, etc. Public participation is very important for the prevention of dengue disease. The Health Secretary said that all other departments also have an important role in the proper prevention and control of dengue and chikungunya disease. All the departments should carry out their activities for dengue prevention and control promptly. All the departments should continue to carry out all the activities to prevent the breeding of dengue mosquitoes so that the breeding of dengue mosquitoes can be prevented and the district health department should receive information about it continuously.

Kumar said that for the prevention and control of dengue and chikungunya disease, ensure to prepare a block-wise micro plan and take action and the said microplan should be sent to the state NVBDCP unit. Swachhata Abhiyan should be run by municipal corporations so that the breeding of dengue mosquitoes can be prevented. The Health Secretary said that all other departments also have an important role in the proper prevention and control of dengue and chikungunya disease. All the departments should carry out their activities for dengue prevention and control in a timely manner. (ANI)

