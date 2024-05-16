Left Menu

5 Israeli soldiers killed in friendly fire incident

The incident took place in the Jabalya refugee camp where Hamas has been trying to regroup. An initial probe found that a tank fired two shells at a building where soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade's 202nd Battalion were gathered.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 13:22 IST
5 Israeli soldiers killed in friendly fire incident
Five Israeli soldiers killed in a friendly fire incident (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 16 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces confirmed on Thursday morning it is investigating a friendly fire incident in northern Gaza on Wednesday which killed five soldiers and injured another seven in northern Gaza. The incident took place in the Jabalya refugee camp where Hamas has been trying to regroup. An initial probe found that a tank fired two shells at a building where soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade's 202nd Battalion were gathered.

The soldiers had notified the tanks that they were establishing a post in the building. Later in the evening, the tank crews spotted a gun barrel from one of the building's windows and fired two shells, erroneously believing they belonged to armed terrorists. Killed in the incident were Cpt. Roy Beit Yaakov, 22, Staff Sgt. Gilad Arye Boim, 22, Sgt. Daniel Chemu, 20, Sgt. Ilan Cohen, 20, and Staff Sgt. Betzalel David Shashuah, 21.

Another seven soldiers were injured, including three seriously. The IDF said its probe of the incident is continuing.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Around 30 of the remaining 132 hostages are believed dead. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024