Tragic Fire at German Residential Building Claims Three Lives, Injures Two Severely

**Fire in Western Germany Kills Three** A fire in a residential building in Duesseldorf, western Germany, claimed the lives of three people and injured two others critically. The fire originated in a kiosk attached to the building, spreading to the entrance and second floor. Firefighters rescued individuals from balconies using ladders. Sixteen people were hospitalized, while the cause of the blaze remains unknown.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 16-05-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 13:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

A fire at a residential building in western Germany left three people dead and two others with life-threatening injuries on Thursday, authorities said.

The blaze broke out during the night in a kiosk that was part of the building in Duesseldorf and spread to the entrance and second floor, the fire service said in a statement. Firefighters used ladders to rescue several people from balconies.

Sixteen people were taken to hospitals, the fire service said. The cause of the fire was unclear, according to police.

