Tragic Fire at German Residential Building Claims Three Lives, Injures Two Severely
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 16-05-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 13:19 IST
A fire at a residential building in western Germany left three people dead and two others with life-threatening injuries on Thursday, authorities said.
The blaze broke out during the night in a kiosk that was part of the building in Duesseldorf and spread to the entrance and second floor, the fire service said in a statement. Firefighters used ladders to rescue several people from balconies.
Sixteen people were taken to hospitals, the fire service said. The cause of the fire was unclear, according to police.
