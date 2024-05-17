We will know which is the real Shiv Sena on June 4, says NCP's Tatkare

As the political atmosphere heats up in Maharashtra, NCP state president (Ajit Pawar faction) Sunil Tatkare on Friday expressed confidence that the NDA would triumph in the Lok Sabha polls. "As part of the NDA, we are contesting from six seats. I believe that the people of Mumbai will vote for NDA candidates. I think the atmosphere of Mumbai will change after a mega rally here," he told ANI.

On the INDIA bloc meeting in BKC, coinciding with an NDA rally, Tatkare remarked, "The distinctions between the two gatherings will become evident." On the ongoing topic of debate of "Which is the real Shiv Sena in Maharashtra", Tatkare said "All answers to which is the real Shiv Sena will all be clear on June 4. The public of Maharashtra is bright". Notably, Tatkare is contesting against Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Anant Geete from the Raigad Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a public rally in Mumbai today. Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra are being held in five phases: April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The state, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. Known for its political diversity and significant electoral influence, Maharashtra plays a crucial role in shaping national politics. (ANI)

