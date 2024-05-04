Male cheetah rescued from Rajasthan's Karoli district

A male cheetah Pawan was rescued from Rajasthan's Karoli district under challenging conditions after after straying from Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh and crossing into Rajasthan, said an official statement on Saturday. The animal is being shifted to Kuno National Park and will be released in the wild.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Director Lion Project in a statement said, "With an enormous crowd of onlookers and the animal cornered at the crest of the ravine after darting, the animal had to be handled physically to prevent it from tumbling over the ravine. After the successful rescue, the animal is being shifted to Kuno National Park and will be released in the wild." It is notable that Pawan was free-ranging in Kuno and crossed the inter-state boundary moving amidst a human-dominated landscape early today morning.

"Considering the safety of the animal and the people, a decision was taken to rescue Pawan. Kuno National Park management extends its gratitude to the staff of the forest and police department of Rajasthan for their support in the operation," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)