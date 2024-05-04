Left Menu

Male cheetah rescued from Rajasthan's Karoli district

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Director Lion Project in a statement said, "With an enormous crowd of onlookers and the animal cornered at the crest of the ravine after darting, the animal had to be handled physically to prevent it from tumbling over the ravine. After the successful rescue, the animal is being shifted to Kuno National Park and will be released in the wild."

ANI | Updated: 04-05-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 21:05 IST
Male cheetah rescued from Rajasthan's Karoli district
Kuno National Park (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A male cheetah Pawan was rescued from Rajasthan's Karoli district under challenging conditions after after straying from Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh and crossing into Rajasthan, said an official statement on Saturday. The animal is being shifted to Kuno National Park and will be released in the wild.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Director Lion Project in a statement said, "With an enormous crowd of onlookers and the animal cornered at the crest of the ravine after darting, the animal had to be handled physically to prevent it from tumbling over the ravine. After the successful rescue, the animal is being shifted to Kuno National Park and will be released in the wild." It is notable that Pawan was free-ranging in Kuno and crossed the inter-state boundary moving amidst a human-dominated landscape early today morning.

"Considering the safety of the animal and the people, a decision was taken to rescue Pawan. Kuno National Park management extends its gratitude to the staff of the forest and police department of Rajasthan for their support in the operation," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Cancer in India in 2022

Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Canc...

 India
3
Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Study

Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Stud...

 India
4
The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024