Left Menu

Single Voter Bravely Exercises Franchise in Isolated Booth Amidst Gir Forest's Wildlife

In Banej, Gujarat, the sole voter, a temple priest, cast his ballot in a polling booth set up solely for him, resulting in 100% voter turnout at the booth.

PTI | Girsomnath | Updated: 07-05-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 23:45 IST
Single Voter Bravely Exercises Franchise in Isolated Booth Amidst Gir Forest's Wildlife
  • Country:
  • India

The lone voter in Banej in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district cast his vote at a polling booth set up by the administration for him on Tuesday.

The polling booth was set up in Banej especially for one voter by the Election Commission.

Mahant Haridas, a temple priest of Banej, located deep inside the Gir forest region, is the only voter registered at the booth, which comes under the Junagadh Lok Sabha seat Booth presiding officer Sursinh Padhiyar said the EC had set up the booth for the lone voter registered here.

''He came around 11 am to cast his vote. With it, we have registered 100 per cent voting at the booth,'' he said.

''Everybody should vote in a democracy,'' Haridas told reporters after voting.

Voting for 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat were held on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024