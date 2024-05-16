Left Menu

Gazprom CEO Miller not on Putin's trip to China, Gazprom says

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller was not on Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to China because he was holding talks with the Iranian leadership, the gas behemoth said.

"Alexei Miller held talks with the Iranian leadership on the dates of Putin's visit to China," Gazprom said.

Gazprom said on Wednesday that he was on a working visit to Iran where Miller met Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

