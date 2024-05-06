Left Menu

Man killed his pregnant wife in MP's Jabalpur

In cold-blooded murder, a man killed her pregnant wife following his extra martial affair under the Madhotal police station area in Jabalpur on Saturday night, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 19:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A man allegedly killed his pregnant wife following his extra martial affair under the Madhotal police station area in Jabalpur on Saturday night, police said. According to the police, primarily the accused identified as Shubham Choudhary tried to mislead the police by presenting the incident as a loot while they were on their way to his wife's house.

But during the investigation, police got to know that Shubham with three of his associates killed his wife. Madhotal police station in-charge Vipin Tamrakar said, "Following the incident, Shubham has filed a complaint. But during investigation, we got to know that he was having an affair for the last 10 years and because of this he wants to get rid of his wife and committed the crime."

"During investigation, we found contradictions in Shubham Choudhary's statement after which, family circumstances, and his call history details were scrutinized and we got to know about his relations with the woman. Later, during interrogation he confessed his crime," he added. The accused Shubham has framed a story that after visiting the local shrine, he and her wife along with their 1.5-year-old child were going to her wife's maternal home on Saturday in a car when the three accused, who were on two motorcycles, started pelting stones.

One of the stones hit the husband and he became unconscious, the accused then tried to snatch the 'mangalsutra' of the pregnant woman, when she resisted they strangled her in front of her 1.5-year-old kid and fled the spot. (ANI)

