Voting begins in four parliamentary constituencies of Assam

Voting has begun in four parliamentary constituencies in Assam - Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri, in the third phase of polls begins on Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. Over 81.49 lakh voters of four parliamentary constituencies in Assam will decide the fate of 47 candidates in the third phase of polls.

Anurag Goel, Chief Electoral Officer of Assam on Tueasday said that all preparations have been made to conduct the third phase of polls in Assam. "We have set 9516 polling stations across the districts under four parliamentary constituencies. We have 81,49,091 electors for the third phase. Dhubri seat is the largest in electoral size and Kokrajhar is the smallest. We have done webcasting in 5266 polling stations. We have also installed GPS in all EVM-carrying vehicles and other officials-carrying vehicles," Anurag Goel said.

He further said that in four parliamentary constituencies, there are 41,00,544 Male voters, 40,48,436 Female voters, and 111 third-gender voters. "Almost 45,000 polling personnel and equal number of police personnel have engaged in the third phase of polls. Sufficient companies of CAPF as well as SAPF. We have made deployment of sufficient security personnel in critical areas. The welfare of polling personnel is our topmost priority. There are many Char areas (riverine areas) and we have made ties up with State Disaster Management Authority and BSF also helped us along the international bordering areas," Anurag Goel said.

He also said that 47 candidates including 6 women candidates are in fray in the third phase of polls. The Chief Electoral Officer, Assam further said that there are more than 2.10 lakh voters aged 18-19 years.

According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, out of a total of 9516 polling stations, there are 1474 Urban polling stations, 8042 Rural polling stations, 326 women-managed polling stations, and 84 Model polling stations. 47 candidates including one sitting MP, and four sitting MLAs are in the fray in the third phase of polls in five Lok Sabha seats - Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Barpeta and Dhubri in the state.

14 candidates are in the fray in the Barpeta seat while 13 candidates are contesting in the Dhubri seat, 12 candidates in Kokrajhar, and 8 in Guwahati. Sitting MP and AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal is contesting from Dhubri seat against Congress MLA and former Minister Rakibul Hussain candidate and AGP candidate Zabed Islam.

Eight times MLA and former Minister Phani Bhushan Choudhury is contesting as AGP candidate from Barpeta seat against Congress candidate Deep Bayan and CPI (M) candidate and sitting MLA Manoranjan Talukdar. UPPL candidate and sitting MLA Joyanta Basumatary is contesting from the Kokrajhar seat against BPF candidate Kampa Borgoyari and Congress candidate Garjan Mashahary.

On the other hand, BJP candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi is contesting against Congress candidate and president of Assam Mahila Congress Mira Borthakur Goswami in the Guwahati seat. More than 81 lakh voters of four seats will exercise their franchise today.

The first phase of polls for five parliamentary constituencies - Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Kaziranga was held on April 19. The voting percentage in the first phase of polls was recorded at 78.25 per cent.

The second phase of polls in five parliamentary constituencies - Silchar, Karimganj, Diphu, Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri was held on April 26 and the polling percentage was recorded at 81.17 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)