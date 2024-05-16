IMF to launch new Ukraine mission to review loan, latest economic developments
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 20:56 IST
The International Monetary Fund will start a new Ukraine mission in coming weeks to assess the war-torn country's economy and performance under a $15.6 billion loan program, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday.
Kozack told a regular press briefing that the mission on the next loan program review will assess the latest economic developments in Ukraine and revise its macroeconomic framework and analysis of the country's debt sustainability.
