Land allotted to Uttarakhand government in Ayodhya registered

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while congratulating all the Ram devotees of the state on Tuesday said that as per the promise made earlier, the land allotted to the Uttarakhand government in Ayodhya, the holy birthplace of Lord Ram, has been registered today. He said that Uttarakhand has become the first state to do so.

The Chief Minister said that with the blessings of Lord Ram, the construction work of Uttarakhand Bhawan will be started in Ayodhya soon for the convenience of the devotees. Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a mega roadshow in support of the BJP candidate from Ayodhya Lallu Singh.

The high-voltage campaign led by the Prime Minister saw a tremendous response, with people turning up in large numbers. The roadshow started from Sugriva Fort and ended at Lata Chowk via the Ram Path. It took more than an hour to cover this two-kilometre jam-packed road as people warmly greeted the PM and the CM, voicing their support for them in this election.

Along the entire route, people were chanting slogans in support of Modi-Yogi, and both leaders also greeted the supporters with folded hands and appealed for votes showing the 'lotus' flower. People kept chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' throughout the roadshow to greet the PM and the CM. Along the route of the roadshow, the sound of conch shells echoed in some places, while women were performing the aarti of PM Modi and others. Artists also showcased glimpses of Awadh's culture through dance.

In the roadshow, women clad in saffron clothes were walking ahead of the chariot. People and devotees from across the country thronged both sides of the streets in large numbers to catch a glimpse of PM Modi and CM Yogi. They also captured the moment on their mobile phone cameras. (ANI)

