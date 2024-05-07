Left Menu

J-K: Police attach properties of notorious drug peddler in Srinagar

Pulwama police have attached properties worth over Rs 11 lakh belonging to a drug peddler under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Police at the site of attached property (Pic credit/Pulwama police). Image Credit: ANI
Pulwama police have attached properties worth over Rs 11 lakh belonging to a drug peddler under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, according to an official statement on Tuesday. As per the statement, "This action follows a thorough investigation, identifying property as illegally acquired property by illicit drug trafficking. The accused is currently under judicial custody."

"Today, attached one double -storied, residential house valuing approximately Rs 11.51 lakh belonging to a notorious drug peddler namely Mohd Shafi Mir, a resident of Kalarooch, Kupwara, under the NDPS Act 1985. The seized property is located at Mujgund in Srinagar district," It added. It added that the attachment was carried out under sections 8/20,29 of the NDPS Act at Pulwama police station.

"This operation has been met with appreciation from the local community, as it marks a significant step in curbing the use of properties derived from illicit drug trafficking in the Police District Pulwama," read the statement. Earlier in April, the Jammu-Kashmir police seized a property worth lakhs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, as per police.

The property was used by terrorists for carrying out anti-national activities. The seizure was made in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) enacted in 1967 empowers law enforcement to detain individuals involved in unlawful activities posing a threat to the state.

The law's main objective is to prevent unlawful activities that threaten India's sovereignty and integrity. (ANI)

