NLC India net profit declines 86 pc to Rs 114 cr in Q4

State-owned NLC India Ltd on Wednesday reported 86.2 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 114.23 crore for the March quarter due to lower income. The company had posted consolidated profit of Rs 829.67 crore in the year-ago period, NLC India said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 21:29 IST
State-owned NLC India Ltd on Wednesday reported 86.2 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 114.23 crore for the March quarter due to lower income. The company had posted consolidated profit of Rs 829.67 crore in the year-ago period, NLC India said in a filing to the BSE. In a statement the company said its profit after tax for the year ended March 31, 2024 was at Rs 1,868 crore over Rs 1,426 crore for the year ended March 31, 2023, registering a growth of 31 per cent. The PSU is a navratna company under the Ministry of Coal. Its core business is mining and power generation.

