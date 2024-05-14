"Trust Modi, he is creator of the new age, says Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya expressed confidence about Prime Minister Narendra Modi winning for the third consecutive term from the Varanasi parliamentary seat, which is heading in to vote on June 1 the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections. "PM Modi's grand show in Varanasi has filled the country's people with enthusiasm," Maurya said on Tuesday before the Prime Minister filed his nomination papers in the temple town.

"Today, the Prime Minister took the blessings of Baba Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, there will be development and welfare of the poor and women will get empowered," Maurya said while speaking to ANI. He further urged people to repose their trust in the "creator of the new age." "Trust Modi, he is the creator of the new age, such a leader comes on earth only once," Maurya said.

He expressed his confidence that Narendra Modi will become PM for the third consecutive term and we will win all the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh BJP leader also took a jibe at the Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav stating that the latter, whose party is part of the opposition INDIA bloc would lose all 80 Lok Sabha seats, including the SP bastion of Kannauj in the State.

Maurya said that SP even if it has the support of the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, both members of the INDIA grouping, will not be able to win seats in Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Modi took to social media platform X, after filing the nomination today to state that it was an "honour" for him to serve the people of the "historic seat" of Varanasi.

"Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the times to come," PM Modi posted on X. A total of 25 NDA leaders attended the nomination filing by the Prime Minister today. On Monday he held a roadshow in Varanasi.

The Varanasi seat comprises five Assembly segments, including Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri. Varanasi is the stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi. This will be the most anticipated contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi had won the Varanasi seat twice- the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a resounding majority.

For this election, the Congress has pitted Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai against PM Modi in Varanasi. This is the third time Ajay Rai will face PM Modi in the Lok Sabha contest. During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi had won the seat with over 6,74,664 votes, commanding a vote share of 63.6 per cent. In 2014, PM Modi contested two Lok Sabha seats- from Gujarat's Vadodara and Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)