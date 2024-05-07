"Some police officers violating ECI orders": SP candidate from Sambhal

Samajwadi Party candidate from Sambhal, Ziaur Rahman Barq, accused some police officers of attempting to disrupt the environment and violating the orders of the Election Commission during the third phase of voting in the Sambhal seat in Uttar Pradesh for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The SP candidate also said he has filed a complaint with the poll body and demanded that action be taken against such officers.

The third phase of polling for 93 parliamentary constituencies spread over ten states and a Union Territory was held today. "Our people want that peace be maintained and cast their votes peacefully. However, some police officers are trying to disrupt the environment here and do not follow the constitution and orders from the Election Commission of India...I have registered my complaint with the EC and action should be taken against such officers...," he told ANI.

"ECI is spending crores of rupees to increase voter turnout. But the Chief Electoral Officer, Sambhal, has crossed all the limits of indecency," the SP candidate added. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Tuesday that the behaviour of the police and administration is not right and in Mainpuri, party workers have been locked up.

"The behaviour of the police and the administration is not right. The BJP will be wiped out in this phase. Police are beating people in the Sambhal and we are getting information from Mainpuri that Samajwadi Party workers and leaders are being locked up. The ministers, their associates and family members are roaming freely. Therefore, I want to appeal to people to come out and vote and save democracy. I hope that the Election Commission will take action on it," he said. Meanwhile, polling concluded in ten seats in Uttar Pradesh: Sambhal, Hathras, Mainpuri, Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, and Bareilly.

In this phase, more than 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray. A total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise in this phase at 1.85 lakh polling stations.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP bagged 72 of the 93 seats that were polled today. The general elections are being held across seven phases in a six-week marathon running from April 19 to June 1. The counting and the results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

