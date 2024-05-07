Left Menu

Accused Rafiq Chaudhary conducted recce of Salman Khan's apartment building: Mumbai Crime Branch

Accused Rafiq Chaudhary, arrested from Rajasthan, had done a recce of the actor Salman Khan's apartment building on April 12 and had also made a video of it and sent it to Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed Lawrence Bishnoi, Mumbai Crime Branch said on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 23:46 IST
Accused Rafiq Chaudhary, arrested from Rajasthan, had done a recce of the actor Salman Khan's apartment building on April 12 and had also made a video of it and sent it to Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed Lawrence Bishnoi, Mumbai Crime Branch said on Tuesday. Rafiq Chaudhary has been remanded to the custody of the Crime Branch till May 13.

According to the crime branch, the accused had met both the shooters on April 8 and April 11 in the Kurla area. The individual, identified as Mohammad Rafiq Chaudhary, was arrested in Rajasthan for his alleged involvement in aiding the shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta.

Chaudhary facilitated financial assistance and reconnaissance for the assailants, as confirmed by Mumbai Crime Branch officials. The arrest of Chaudhary comes amidst the ongoing investigation into the firing incident that rattled the Bandra area of Mumbai. The incident, which occurred on April 14, saw two assailants open fire outside the Galaxy Apartments, where Salman Khan resides, before fleeing the scene.

The subsequent arrests revealed connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In response to the severity of the case, Mumbai Police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all the accused involved in the shooting incident.

Furthermore, a lookout notice has been issued for Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection to the case. (ANI)

