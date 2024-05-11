Left Menu

Rusted Mortar Shell Safely Detonated in Jammu

A rusted 82-mm mortar shell was discovered in a field near Ratnal village and safely destroyed by the bomb disposal squad. The farmers who spotted the shell alerted police, who secured the area. The controlled explosion prevented any damage.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-05-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 13:03 IST
Rusted Mortar Shell Safely Detonated in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

A rusted mortar shell was found in an open field here and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion by the bomb disposal squad, officials said on Saturday.

The 82-mm mortar shell was noticed by some farmers near Ratnal village Friday evening, the officials said.

They said the farmers informed the police station Bishnah and a police team was rushed to secure the area. Later, a bomb disposal squad destroyed the explosive substance in a controlled explosion without causing any damage, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024