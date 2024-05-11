Madhya Pradesh: Indore police arrest municipal corporation executive engineer from Uttar Pradesh in drainage scam case

Indore police arrested an executive engineer, Abhay Rathore, posted in Indore Municipal Corporation in connection with the corporation's drainage scam case, an official said on Saturday. Accused Rathore was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head and he was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Friday evening. After the arrest, he was brought to MG road police station in the district on Saturday, the police added.

According to the police, a scam of crores of rupees came to light in which money was withdrawn from Indore Municipal Corporation in the name of different private firms for drainage work without performing the actual work. When the matter was exposed, the municipal corporation lodged an FIR at MG road police station in the district. So far nine people were arrested in the case which include five accused from five different private firms and four employees of the IMC.

"A case related to withdrawing money by presenting fake files in the Municipal Corporation was registered in M G Road police station in the district in which one accused Abhay Rathore was arrested yesterday. Rathore was working as an executive engineer in the Municipal Corporation," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pankaj Pandey said. The accused was arrested from Etah district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening. He was hiding at his relative's place there and a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on his arrest, he added.

"Currently, the accused is being interrogated. The police will take his remand and further interrogate about his involvement, documents and money withdrawn from the corporation into the matter," the officer further said. "In the preliminary interrogation, it is revealed that accused Rathore used to create fake files and documents of works of the municipal corporation in cooperation with the contractors and withdraw money from the corporation. Around Rs 30 crores were withdrawn as of now and files of around Rs 60 crore were put up for the payment," he added.

The investigation into the matter is underway. The amount of the scam and the number of accused also is likely to increase further, DCP Pandey added. (ANI)

