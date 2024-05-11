If INDI Alliance comes to power, era of terrorism will be revived: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, said that if the INDI alliance comes to power, the era of terrorism and Naxalism will be revived in the country. Targeting the Congress, CM Yogi stated that the party, which was spreading the rumour of Constitutional amendment to scare people, was the first to trample the freedom of expression by amending the Indian Constitution.

The Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting for Kanpur and Akbarpur Lok Sabha seats. On the occasion, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, BJP Regional President Prakash Pal, Mayor Pramila Pandey, MP Satyadev Pachauri, Akbarpur MP and party candidate Devendra Singh Bhole, Kanpur BJP candidate Ramesh Awasthi, MLAs Mahesh Trivedi, Surendra Maithani, Salil Vishnoi and Avinash Singh and other dignitaries were also present.

Taking an aim at the Samajwadi Party, he said, "The SP's agenda did not include development of Ayodhya, but rather withdrawing cases against terrorists who attacked Ayodhya." Seeking public support for party candidate Ramesh Awasthi from Kanpur and BJP candidate Devendra Singh Bhole from Akbarpur, Yogi remarked that Mother Ganga has blessed Kanpur with prosperity and entrepreneurship. "Along with being the land of revolution, Kanpur is also the land of energy for the country's development", he added.

"The people of Kanpur have to make a decision in the fourth phase. Today, there is only one voice echoing across the country, 'Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar' and 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar'. Kanpur and Akbarpur will also be included in the over 400 seats", he asserted. He further mentioned that in the past 10 years, PM Modi has served the nation tirelessly, without pause, fatigue, or retreat.

"Everyone acknowledges that Modi Ji has earned respect for the country globally, secured our borders, accelerated development, and brought about changes in the lives of citizens, especially for the welfare of the poor." Continuing his attack against the I.N.DI alliance, Yogi said that the alliance was losing its credibility due to its negative politics. "They are more concerned about Pakistan's interests. Instead of addressing the issues of terrorism and Naxalism, they encourage terrorists by withdrawing cases against them. They worked towards preventing the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya at all costs."

"Before 2014, innocent people and soldiers used to be martyred in terrorist attacks in the country. Now, this cannot happen because the Modi government has struck at the core of terrorism. This new India does not provoke, but if someone provokes, it doesn't spare them either," Yogi added. Underlining the development initiatives in Kanpur, CM Yogi stated that in Kanpur today, in addition to highways, expressways, and metros, a defense corridor is also under construction.

"Kanpur has witnessed significant advantages from the efforts in the Namami Gange initiative. Kanpur has benefited the most from the work done in the Namami Gange area. The BJP government has effectively ensured the uninterrupted and clean flow of the Ganga in the Sisamau and Jajmau regions of Kanpur", he remarked further. (ANI)

