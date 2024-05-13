Assam: Padma Shri Birubala Rabha, anti-witch hunting activist passes away battling cancer

Renowned activist and Padma Shri awardee Birubala Rabha passed away at a government-run hospital in Guwahati after a long battle with cancer. Rabha dedicated her life to fight against superstition, and social evils like witch-hunting.

She was 70 and was born in 1954 at Thakurvila village near the Meghalaya border in Assam's Goalpara district. Expressing his condolences Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, "I am deeply distressed to learn about the passing away of Padma Shri Smt Birubala Rabha."

"Through her untiring efforts to end social evils she illuminated the paths of scores of women with hope and confidence. Rising through a challenging life, she epitomised courage against all odds. Assam will forever remain grateful for her leadership in serving society. Om Shanti," Sarma added. On the other hand, expressing his condolences on demise of Birubala Rabha, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that, "Padma Shri Awardee Birubala Rabha baideo battled against the superstitions and prejudices entrenched in the society, exemplifying the strength of women through unwavering determination and courage. Inspired by her work, we shall always remain motivated to persistently serve the community, irrespective of challenges."

"The news of Baideo's passing fills my heart with deep sorrow. Her departure leaves an irreplaceable void in Assam's social fabric. May her soul find peace, and I offer my heartfelt condolences to her grieving family!" In 2015, the Assam Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the Assam Witch Hunting (Prohibition, Prevention and Protection) Act, 2015. Birubala Rabha's demise has marked the end of an era.

In 2021, her significant contributions to social work were recognised by the government of India, which conferred upon her the prestigious Padma Shri award. Reportedly, her activism gained momentum after a harrowing experience involving her son's misdiagnosis by a village quack in 1985. (ANI)

