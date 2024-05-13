UAE's Mubadala Energy announces new significant gas discovery in Indonesia
The UAE's Mubadala Energy announced on Monday its second consecutive significant gas discovery in South Andaman, Indonesia.
The Tangkulo-1 Exploration well, drilled offshore north Indonesia's Sumatra, has a potential of more than 2 trillion cubic feet of gas-in-place, the company added.
