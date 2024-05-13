Left Menu

Jindal Aluminium Achieves 10% Production Surge in Extruded Products

The company is a leading producer of aluminium extruded and aluminium flat-rolled products in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 17:59 IST
Jindal Aluminium on Monday said the output of aluminium extruded products rose by 10 per cent to 1,15,920 tonnes in 2023-24 compared to the year-ago period.

Aluminium extruded products find application in various industries like auto and construction.

The company produced 49,461 tonnes of aluminium flat-rolled products in 2023-24.

Jindal Aluminium operates three manufacturing plants at Bengaluru, Dabaspet in Karnataka, and a newly acquired manufacturing unit in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. These facilities have a total manufacturing capacity of 2.35 lakh tonnes per annum. In addition to the fabrication unit, the company also has in-house, environment-friendly surface coating facilities like powder coating and anodising.

The company is a leading producer of aluminium extruded and aluminium flat-rolled products in the country.

