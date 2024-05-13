Jindal Aluminium Achieves 10% Production Surge in Extruded Products
Aluminium extruded products find application in various industries like auto and construction.
Jindal Aluminium on Monday said the output of aluminium extruded products rose by 10 per cent to 1,15,920 tonnes in 2023-24 compared to the year-ago period.
Aluminium extruded products find application in various industries like auto and construction.
The company produced 49,461 tonnes of aluminium flat-rolled products in 2023-24.
Jindal Aluminium operates three manufacturing plants at Bengaluru, Dabaspet in Karnataka, and a newly acquired manufacturing unit in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. These facilities have a total manufacturing capacity of 2.35 lakh tonnes per annum.
The company is a leading producer of aluminium extruded and aluminium flat-rolled products in the country.
