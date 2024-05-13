"2024 LS poll is choice between development and appeasement": Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday termed the 2024 Lok Sabha polls an election of choice between appeasement and development. "This election is an opportunity to show the mirror to the Mughal-loving forces. This election is an election of appeasement versus satisfaction. Many developmental works have been done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These works have increased the pride of the country. Due to the leadership of the Prime Minister, today the whole world looks towards India with a view of trust," Dhami said while addressing an election rally here in support of the BJP's Palghar Lok Sabha candidate Hemant Vishnu Savra.

The Chief Minister said that the people of Uttarakhand, who are living in Mumbai have preserved their heritage here too. He said that PM Modi has done the work of getting the Uttarakhandi topi recognised. "Even after coming here, I feel that I am in Uttarakhand. Today we have to take a pledge that by May 20, we have to go from house to house in Palghar. Many forces want to stop Modi ji from becoming Prime Minister," Dhami said.

"We have become the 5th largest economy in the world; soon we will also become number one. India is getting a new identity in the field of manufacturing," he added. He said that more than 25 crore people have been brought out of poverty during the regime of PM Modi.

"Today, under the leadership of Modi ji, a grand and divine temple has been constructed. Since Modi ji became the Prime Minister, the army has been given complete freedom against the enemies of the country," he said. The Chief Minister said that PM Modi has said for Uttarakhand that the third decade of this century will belong to Uttarakhand.

"Today, it is becoming a reality. Today, more than 200 films are being produced in Uttarakhand. This provides both employment and identity. Wherever you look in Uttarakhand, it is a shooting location. Today, there is a revolution in the field of investment as well," Dhami said. The Chief Minister said that nowadays, big industrial houses are turning towards Uttarakhand.

"Road, rail and air services are expanding in Uttarakhand. On the lines of Chardham, the Prime Minister has drawn the attention of the whole world by visiting Adi Kailash. In the coming days, a train is going to run from Tanakpur to Bageshwar. The Chardham Yatra is going on and a large number of people are coming. I have appealed to the people to travel only when all arrangements are made," he said. Palghar goes to the polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election. (ANI)

