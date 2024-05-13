West Bengal: Excise department seize huge amount of foreign liquor in Siliguri, one held

Bagdogra Excise Circle seized a huge amount of fake foreign liquor, busted a fake manufacturing unit at Bagdogra's Naya Basti and arrested one accused. The arrested person has been identified as Pawan Gupta.

"Based on secret information Bagdogra Excise circle under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Jalpaiguri division seized huge fake foreign liquor and busted a fake manufacturing unit at Bagdogra's Naya Basty," said an official statement. The team seized around 600 litres of over-proof spirit,100 litres of fake foreign liquor, fake caps, empty glass bottles, fake labels, fake holograms and other incriminating articles worth 27 lakhs.

Sujit Das, Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Preventive, Jalpaiguri division said, "A special unit of Excise department seized huge fake foreign liquor and other incriminating articles from two different locations. These seizures were not only bearing heavy losses to the government but also serious health hazards for the public in general. It may cause up to death." Earlier, Delhi Customs' Patparganj Commissionerate had seized 30,090 e-cigarettes worth Rs 2.40 crore, said the agency on Friday.

The E-Cigarettes were concealed in the garb of hair accessories. Import of e-cigarettes is prohibited under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (PMIETSDSA) Act, 2019.

