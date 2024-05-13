Left Menu

West Bengal: Excise department seize huge amount of foreign liquor in Siliguri, one held

Bagdogra Excise Circle seized a huge amount of fake foreign liquor, busted a fake manufacturing unit at Bagdogra's Naya Basti and arrested one accused.

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 21:56 IST
West Bengal: Excise department seize huge amount of foreign liquor in Siliguri, one held
Seized incriminating articles (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bagdogra Excise Circle seized a huge amount of fake foreign liquor, busted a fake manufacturing unit at Bagdogra's Naya Basti and arrested one accused. The arrested person has been identified as Pawan Gupta.

"Based on secret information Bagdogra Excise circle under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Jalpaiguri division seized huge fake foreign liquor and busted a fake manufacturing unit at Bagdogra's Naya Basty," said an official statement. The team seized around 600 litres of over-proof spirit,100 litres of fake foreign liquor, fake caps, empty glass bottles, fake labels, fake holograms and other incriminating articles worth 27 lakhs.

Sujit Das, Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Preventive, Jalpaiguri division said, "A special unit of Excise department seized huge fake foreign liquor and other incriminating articles from two different locations. These seizures were not only bearing heavy losses to the government but also serious health hazards for the public in general. It may cause up to death." Earlier, Delhi Customs' Patparganj Commissionerate had seized 30,090 e-cigarettes worth Rs 2.40 crore, said the agency on Friday.

The E-Cigarettes were concealed in the garb of hair accessories. Import of e-cigarettes is prohibited under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (PMIETSDSA) Act, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024