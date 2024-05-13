"All public assets handed over to Adani and Ambanis": Priyanka Gandhi takes a dig at BJP

In a scathing attack on the BJP government, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, accusing it of failing to address crucial issues and prioritizing the interests of the wealthy elite. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra invoked memories of her father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, contrasting his grassroots approach to governance with what she described as the superficial public outreach of the current dispensation.

"My father, while being the Prime Minister, used to go to the villages on foot and ask about the problems. He used to wipe the tears of the people. Standing at a vehicle and waiving hands while the public is kilometres away is not public outreach it is PM Modi's outreach though," Gandhi said while taking a dig at the BJP. In a veiled jibe at current Amethi MP Smriti Irani, Priyanka said that Irani in her speeches just targets the Gandhi family rather than talking about the developmental works in the area.

"The MP of Amethi, when she campaigns just talks about our family and makes criticism. Our culture was totally different. Our father used to teach us to just talk about the developmental works in front of the public. We did not know how to criticize someone. When we asked for votes, it was on the basis of the developmental work," Vadra said while addressing a public rally in Amethi. Gandhi Vadra criticized the BJP alleging that instead of addressing pressing issues such as unemployment and women's empowerment, the government often resorts to invoking Pakistan and attacking the legacy of her family members, including former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

"Is Prime Minister today, what is he saying in front of the public today. Does he talk of employment, Houses given under Awas Yojana, does he talk of women empowerment?" Vadra asked. "Today they are talking of Pakistan, they are calling the most ideal women Indirs Gandhi as a traitor, the woman who broke Pakistan into two factions and made Bangladesh, they are raising doubts on a true patriot Rajiv Gandhi who gave his life for the nation at the age of 46." she said.

She further accused the BJP of catering to the interests of millionaires and billionaires, claiming that public assets have been handed over to Adani and Ambani "All the policies of Narendra Modi today are being made for the millionaires and billionaires. The country's coal, the tender of construction of roads, the airports, which belonged to the public, whom do they belong to today. Today Adani and Ambani's have been given all the property. The farmers are committing suicide. GST tax has been imposed on everything," Priyanka Gandhi said. (ANI)

