Srinagar records 38 pc polling in LS polls, highest in many decades

As the fourth phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections concluded on Monday, the Srinagar parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir recorded a voter turnout of 38 per cent, according to Election Commission data. The polling percentage is the highest in several decades. The voter turnout in Srinagar was 40.94 per cent in 1996, 30.06 per cent in 1998, 11.93 per cent in 1999, 18.57 per cent in 2004, 25.55 per cent in 2009, 25.86 per cent in 2014 and 14.43 per cent in 2019.

Polling took place in 2,135 polling stations across the districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, and Budgam and Shopian districts partly. According to the EC, voters from Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama, and Shopian showed up in record numbers to cast their votes in a show of faith and enthusiasm in the election process. This was the first general election in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370 and the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. There are 24 candidates in the fray as compared to 12 in the 2019 general election.

Chadoora, Ganderbal, Kangan, Khansahib and Shopian Assembly segments recorded more than 45 per cent voter turnout Polling personnel, including security personnel, worked tirelessly to ensure that an atmosphere of calm, peace and festivities welcomed voters at the polling stations, the ECI said.

More than 8,000 polling staff were on duty to cater to the over 17.47 lakh strong electorate. Command-and-Control centres have been working round the clock in Srinagar as well as Jammu since March 16, the date of announcement of general elections to ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections, it added. As per the polling body, at every polling station, basic minimum facilities of water, electricity, toilet, ramp, verandah/waiting room were made. Wheelchairs and volunteers were provided as and when required. To ensure inclusive voting, polling stations managed by women, specially-abled persons and youths were set up. There were 21 green and eco-friendly polling stations. Media facilitation was done through passes for more than 600 journalists.

The commission has enabled Kashmiri migrant voters residing at various relief camps in Delhi, Jammu and Udhampur to also have the option of voting in person at designated special polling stations or using postal ballot. 21 special polling stations were established at Jammu, one at Udhampur and four at Delhi. The commission said that planned, consistent and targeted interventions to promote voter awareness as part of SVEEP activities have contributed to the noteworthy rise in voter turnout. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)