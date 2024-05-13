Tilloo Tajpuriya gang shooter injured in encounter with Delhi Police-Hanumangarh Police

In a joint operation between the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the Hanumangarh Police, a notorious shooter associated with the Tilloo Tajpuriya gang was encountered near the Rajasthan-Haryana border. The apprehended shooter is believed to be a key member of the Tilloo Tajpuriya gang, who was wanted for its involvement in various criminal activities in the region.

The accused, identified as Sagar, was wanted for his involvement in a gang war incident on April 22, where he allegedly shot and killed Narendra, a member of a rival gang. The encounter took place after a prolonged exchange of gunfire between the police team and the accused. During the encounter, Sagar sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

Earlier this month, Two men accused in a murder case were arrested after getting injured in an exchange of fire with police in Mullanpur area of Punjab's Mohali. According to the police, the accused identified as Vikram Rana alias Happy and Kiran Singh alias Dhanua were arrested after one was shot in his leg while the other in the abdomen in an exchange of fire between them and police.

Both were accused in the murder of Manish Kumar alias Mani Rana, who worked as a bouncer and resident of Teur Village, Kharar, Mohali. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)