Lok Sabha Polls: Artistry is new medium to woo voters

During the election campaigns, many political leaders from different political parties were seen dancing to songs, with local artists and playing drums and musical instruments to woo voters in favour of their political parties. In West Bengal, TMC chief and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was spotted dancing with local artists and playing traditional musical instruments in many rallies during her election campaign.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, TMC won 22 out of 42 seats in West Bengal and the party's vote share was 43.7 per cent, while BJP won 18 seats with a 40.6 per cent vote share and Congress won 2 seats. In Lok Sabha 2024 elections, TMC and BJP are contesting in all 42 seats in West Bengal.

Not only in West Bengal, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was also seen dancing with the public in a party's election song (Akou Ebar Modi Sarkar) during his election campaign rallies across the state. Himanta Biswa Sarma who is popularly known in Assam as "Mama", was also seen dancing during election campaign rallies in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the party had managed to increase its number of seats to nine.

The election for 14 Lok Sabha seats was held in the first three phases in Assam and the BJP and its ally parties have claimed to win at least 13 seats this time. West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya told ANI that the people of West Bengal have voted in favour of development done by the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

"In the fourth phase of polls, voting was held in eight parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal. We know that people have voted for us because people have voted for development. The people of West Bengal made Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thrice. In all four phases we are doing fairly well," Chandrima Bhattacharya said. On the other hand, TMC leader Dr Santanu Sen said, "After the fourth phase of polls, we (TMC) will win all 18 seats in West Bengal. That is 18-0."

Meanwhile, the BJP has targeted Mission 35 in West Bengal and is aiming to win at least 30 seats in the state. Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Dr Numal Momin said, "Mamata Didi's dance in the West Bengal election is her rejoicing of 2021 innocent BJP cadres brutal murder. She just insulted the sacrifices of our innocent workers. People of West Bengal will teach her a lesson in the Lok Sabha election."

Elections in West Bengal will be conducted in all 7 even phases. The result of the elections will come on June 4th, 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)