Left Menu

Unchecked F&O Growth in Retail Segment Poses Risk to Personal Finances: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cautions against excessive riskier future and options trading by retail investors, warning it could harm household finances. A Sebi study shows 90% of retail investors lose in the F&O market. Sitharaman urges the BSE to collaborate with Sebi to safeguard investor confidence through strict compliance and robust regulation. The BSE and NSE are tasked with mitigating systemic risk and ensuring market stability.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 17:30 IST
Unchecked F&O Growth in Retail Segment Poses Risk to Personal Finances: Finance Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday warned that ''unchecked explosion'' in riskier future and options trading by retail investors can create problems for household finances in the future.

''Any unchecked explosion in retail trading in F&O can create future challenges not just for the markets (but) for investor sentiment and also for household finances,'' she said at an event at the BSE here.

''Household finances have made a generational shift. We want to safeguard them,'' she said.

A study undertaken by Sebi has revealed that 9 of 10 retail investors suffer a loss on their bets in the futures and options market.

Sitharaman also appealed to the BSE to work closely with markets regulator Sebi to help the investor confidence by stringent compliances and robust regulatory standards.

The BSE and the NSE should mitigate systemic risk, ensure market stability, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024