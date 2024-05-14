Left Menu

Punjab Police arrests three operatives of SFJ for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans In Bathinda and Delhi

In a joint operation, Counter Intelligence (CI) Bathinda and Bathinda district Police have arrested three operatives of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at various public places including Bathinda in Punjab and Delhi, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation, Counter Intelligence (CI) Bathinda and Bathinda district Police have arrested three operatives of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at various public places including Bathinda in Punjab and Delhi, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav. New York-based SFJ-- backed by mastermind Gurpatwant Singh Pannun-- is designated as an Unlawful association by the Indian Government.

Recently, Pro-Khalistani slogans were found written on the walls of the District Administrative Complex and Court Complex in Bathinda on April 24. Some days later, similar slogans were found written at Jhandewalan Metro Station and Karol Bagh Metro Station in Delhi on May 9.

Those arrested have been identified as Gogi Singh, a resident of village Jeewan Singh Wala in Bathinda and Johny, a resident of village Jeon Singh Wala in Talwandi Sabo, while, the third accused identified as Pritpal Singh of village Doad in Faridkot was brought on production warrant from Bathinda Jail. Pritpal was also arrested for writing graffiti at Delhi Metro during G-20 and Bathinda Thermal Plant. DGP Gaurav Yadav said that Gogi Singh, who is a key operative of SFJ, was in direct contact with Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and had carried out the act on his directions in lieu of money. The accused has also sent the photos and videos of slogans written on walls.

The Police teams have also recovered three mobile phones, two dongle devices, one Aadhar Card and one ATM card from his possession. "Counter Intelligence Bathinda and Bathinda Police jointly carried out the investigation in a professional and scientific manner to solve this case," Yadav added.

SSP Bathinda Deepak Pareek said that following technical leads, Bathinda Police had managed to apprehend accused Johny, who revealed that he was along with Gogi when they attempted to write slogans at different places in Bathinda. He said that following the revelations of accused Johny, Bathinda Police and CI Bathinda has launched a special operation and arrested Gogi Singh.

Sharing more details, AIG CI Bathinda Avneet Kaur Sidhu said that accused Gogi, who was arrested by Bathinda Police in the Excise Act, met Pritpal Singh in Bathinda Jail, and remained in touch after coming out of the jail. "Accused Pritpal introduced Gogi to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who assigned the task of writing Khalistani slogans to Gogi and told him to collect Rs 50000 kept concealed at Muktsar Kotkapura Road," Kaur added.

A case on April 27 has been registered under section 153B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station Civil Lines Bathinda. (ANI)

