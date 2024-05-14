Uttarakhand DGP chairs high-level meeting to review crowd management in Chardham Yatra

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar on Tuesday convened a meeting with all the district and area in-charges through video conferencing and reviewed the preparations made for crowd management and smooth traffic movement for the Chardham Yatra-2024 and the ongoing tourist season. Kumar, while emphasizing improving mutual coordination and micro-level planning for smooth and well-organized traffic operation and crowd management, directed that the safety of passengers and the safety and convenience of local citizens are most important to the police. Keeping both these priorities in mind, planning should be done to conduct the Chardham Yatra smoothly.

The DGP said that the pilgrims coming from other states for the Char Dham Yatra should be informed about the Char Dham Yatra Bulletin through WhatsApp/SMS on their phones in a user friendly and useful format, which includes information about the distance of the Dhams, the number of pilgrims present at the Dhams on the current day, traffic conditions, updated information about the weather of the four Dhams, places to stay on the way, etc. Along with this, this information should be disseminated in various languages by installing electronic display signage boards at the main places on the travel routes of the four Dhams. He has instructed the police officers to make a list of people who are spreading misleading propaganda about the Char Dhams on social media and take action against those spreading rumours.

The DGP said that the Superintendent of Police, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Uttarkashi should also assess the prescribed capacity of the four Dhams in a scientific manner and send the pilgrims towards the Dhams as per the capacity and ensure action as per the security scheme made for the security of the four Dhams. The Director General of Police said that due to the narrowness of the road at many places in Gangotri and Yamunotri, traffic jams occur due to the big buses getting stuck, therefore, with the help of the Transport Department, meaningful efforts should be made to stop such big vehicles and send the passengers to the Dhams through alternative arrangements.

The DGP has instructed that in case of increased traffic pressure, arrangements should be made to stop the passengers at the designated places, such places should be near the main towns, where they can get the facility food, drink, accommodation and essential items. The DGP instructed the police officers to conduct weekly medical checkups of the police force deployed in the four Dhams including Shri Kedarnath. While giving instructions, he said that in view of the tourist season, a traffic plan should be made for places like Nainital, Kainchi Dham, and Jageshwar Dham in the Kumaon region and its maximum publicity should be done. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)